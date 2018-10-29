The Asian Age | News

PM Modi meets Japanese leaders, discusses bilateral, regional, global issues

PTI
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 1:49 pm IST

PM Modi arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend 13th India-Japan annual 2-day summit aimed to review progress in ties.

Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening the strategic orientation of relationship between two countries. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
Tokyo/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a series of meetings with top Japanese leaders, including Foreign Minister Taro Kono and held productive, focused discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

PM Modi arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual two-day summit which will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

"Strengthening the strategic orientation of our relationship. Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono called on PM @narendramodi. Held productive and focused discussion on bilateral, regional and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Prime Minister also met Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Minister of Economy Trade and Industry (METI) Hiroshige Seko. He appreciated the Japanese support extended to the flagship initiatives in India.

 

 

Japan's role in India's economic journey continues to be integral to its transformation, Kumar added. "Minister of @METI_JPN Hiroshige Seko called on PM @narendramodi. Discussed ways to enhance our economic engagement, specially given METI's role in strengthening our economic partnership," Kumar tweeted.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was also signed between the two countries to step up cooperation in traditional medicine as Ayurveda combines with Japanese technology, Kumar said.

"Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan Yuji Kuroiwa called on PM @narendramodi. Discussed cooperation in yoga and ayurvedic between India and Japan," Kumar tweeted.

 

 

Also, PM Modi met with Governor of Shizuoka province of Japan Heita Kawakatsu. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of vibrant Indian community in Japan and also interacted with some respected names in Japanese venture capitalists.

He also interacted with top business leaders from the two countries at a forum in Tokyo and asked Japanese businessmen to engage more with India.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, taro kono, indo-japan ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

