The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 29, 2018 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

India, All India

No assistance from govt to repay loan, national level boxer sells kulfi for living

ANI
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Dinesh Kumar, who has won 17 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze medals, was forced to become kulfi vendor in order to repay mounting interest on debt.

Demanding a stable government job, award boxer Dinesh Kumar said that he could also train budding boxers for global events. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Demanding a stable government job, award boxer Dinesh Kumar said that he could also train budding boxers for global events. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bhiwani: For most of his short-lived boxing career, representing India at national and international levels was Dinesh Kumar's perfect definition of a dream career. A recipient of several awards, who has proved his mettle and illuminated India's name at the global level, the boxer is now forced to sell kulfi (a kind of ice cream) for a living.

After sustaining an injury in a road accident, his father had to borrow money for his treatment. This came when his father was already burdened with a loan that he had taken to send his son to compete at the international level.

Kumar, who went on to win a total of 17 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals, was later forced to become a kulfi vendor in order to repay the mounting interest on the debt.

Reflecting on his plight, Kumar, while speaking to ANI, said that he was forced to sell ice cream along with his father as no assistance came from the government's side.

Further demanding a stable government job, the award boxer said that he could also train budding boxers for global events.

"I have played at international and national level. In my boxing career, I have won seventeen gold, one silver, and five bronze medals. My father took a loan so that I could play at international tournaments. To repay the loan, I have to sell ice-creams with my father. Neither previous nor the present government has provided any help to me. I request the government to help me in repaying the loan. I am a good player. I need a stable government job. With the government's help, I can prepare youngsters for the international events," he said.

Kumar's Coach Vishnu Bhagwan also highlighted the abilities of the former boxer and urged the government to pay heed to his demands.

"Dinesh was very quick as a boxer. He has won a lot of medals in the junior category but lost due to injury and is now selling kulfi (ice-cream). If Kumar is helped, he will be free from the burden of debt. If the government helps Dinesh, he will survive in future," the coach said.

Tags: bhiwani, haryana, dinesh kumar, national level boxer
Location: India, Haryana, Bhiwani

MOST POPULAR

1

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

2

Here are the qualities Fatima Sana Shaikh wants in her man

3

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

4

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

5

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham