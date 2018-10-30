Massive fire breaks out at municipal committee building in J&K’s Shopian

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames, reports said.

Fire broke out in municipal committee building in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, today around 8 pm. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: A severe fire broke out in the municipal committee building in south Kashmir’s Shopian district late on Monday evening.

According to news agency ANI, the fire erupted at around 8 pm.

There are no reports of the casualties yet.

Though several reports said that it was an accident, the cause behind the fire is to be ascertained.

However, a report in NDTV said that some unidentified people set the building on fire.

The incident comes days after controversial local body elections held in the state.

(More details are awaited)