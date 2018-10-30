The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 29, 2018

India, All India

Massive fire breaks out at municipal committee building in J&K’s Shopian

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 9:31 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 9:31 pm IST

Fire broke out in municipal committee building in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, today around 8 pm. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Srinagar: A severe fire broke out in the municipal committee building in south Kashmir’s Shopian district late on Monday evening.

According to news agency ANI, the fire erupted at around 8 pm.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames, reports said.

There are no reports of the casualties yet.

Though several reports said that it was an accident, the cause behind the fire is to be ascertained.

However, a report in NDTV said that some unidentified people set the building on fire.

The incident comes days after controversial local body elections held in the state.

(More details are awaited)

