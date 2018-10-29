The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 29, 2018 | Last Update : 02:44 AM IST

India, All India

India: Hope democratic values will be respected

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 1:57 am IST

Both India and China are jostling for influence in the island nation.

Sri Lanka's former President and new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse (Photo: AP)
 Sri Lanka's former President and new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a veiled message to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, India expressed its unhappiness over the recent political developments in the island nation and hoped “democratic values and the constitutional process will be respected”.

New Delhi’s first reaction on the political drama in Sri Lanka came two days after Mr Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister and appointed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place apart from suspending Parliament on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said, “India is closely following the recent political developments in Sri Lanka. As a democracy and a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values and the constitutional process will be respected. We will continue to extend our developmental assistance to the friendly people of Sri Lanka.”

The sudden sacking of Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who was widely considered to be pro-India, and his replacment with pro-China Mr Rajapaksa has been seen as a setback for New Delhi and a huge boost to Beijing. Both India and China are jostling for influence in the island nation.

Mr Wickremesinghe was sacked just about a week after his visit to New Delhi. Ironically, Mr Rajapaksa had earlier been defeated in Presidential polls by the same man — Mr Sirisena — who has now appointed him Prime Minister. The rapprochement between Mr Rajapaksa and Mr Sirisena had taken even Sri Lankans by surprise.

It remains to be seen whether Sri Lanka, under its new dispensation, distances itself politically from New Delhi and moves closer to China.

The countdown to Friday’s developments began with differences widening between Mr Sirisena and Mr Wickremesinghe in the past few weeks.

There was speculation in Sri Lankan media circles when President Sirisena was suddenly seen to be making anti-India statements. But matters reached a head with reports that Sri Lankan President Sirisena had accused an Indian intelligence agency of being involved in a plot to assassinate him. The media reports were denied later.

President Sirisena had also, in what was seen as a damage-control exercise, swiftly called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally deny the reports. But the episode had left New Delhi worried since it was seen as a fallout of rivalry between Mr Sirisena and Mr Wickremesinghe that threatened to drag New Delhi into it.

Tags: maithripala sirisena, ranil wickremesinghe, mahinda rajapaksa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are the qualities Fatima Sana Shaikh wants in her man

2

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

3

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

4

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

5

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham