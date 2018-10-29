India: Hope democratic values will be respected

Both India and China are jostling for influence in the island nation.

New Delhi: In a veiled message to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, India expressed its unhappiness over the recent political developments in the island nation and hoped “democratic values and the constitutional process will be respected”.

New Delhi’s first reaction on the political drama in Sri Lanka came two days after Mr Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister and appointed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place apart from suspending Parliament on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said, “India is closely following the recent political developments in Sri Lanka. As a democracy and a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values and the constitutional process will be respected. We will continue to extend our developmental assistance to the friendly people of Sri Lanka.”

The sudden sacking of Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who was widely considered to be pro-India, and his replacment with pro-China Mr Rajapaksa has been seen as a setback for New Delhi and a huge boost to Beijing. Both India and China are jostling for influence in the island nation.

Mr Wickremesinghe was sacked just about a week after his visit to New Delhi. Ironically, Mr Rajapaksa had earlier been defeated in Presidential polls by the same man — Mr Sirisena — who has now appointed him Prime Minister. The rapprochement between Mr Rajapaksa and Mr Sirisena had taken even Sri Lankans by surprise.

It remains to be seen whether Sri Lanka, under its new dispensation, distances itself politically from New Delhi and moves closer to China.

The countdown to Friday’s developments began with differences widening between Mr Sirisena and Mr Wickremesinghe in the past few weeks.

There was speculation in Sri Lankan media circles when President Sirisena was suddenly seen to be making anti-India statements. But matters reached a head with reports that Sri Lankan President Sirisena had accused an Indian intelligence agency of being involved in a plot to assassinate him. The media reports were denied later.

President Sirisena had also, in what was seen as a damage-control exercise, swiftly called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally deny the reports. But the episode had left New Delhi worried since it was seen as a fallout of rivalry between Mr Sirisena and Mr Wickremesinghe that threatened to drag New Delhi into it.