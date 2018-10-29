The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Amit Shah’s Sabarimala remarks are provocative, says Mayawati

PTI
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 2:03 am IST

On September 28, the Supreme Court paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati Sunday condemned BJP chief Amit Shah’s remarks on the Sabarimala verdict, saying the court should take cognisance of the “irresponsible and provocative statement”.

In a statement here, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said that Mr Shah’s remarks showed “the democracy of the country is in danger”.

Addressing a gathering in Kerala’s Kannur on Saturday, Mr Shah listed court verdicts which have not been implemented, including on Jallikattu (traditional bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu) and prohibiting loudspeakers in mosques, and said “impractical” directions should not be given by courts and they should pass orders that can be implemented.

“The statement of the ruling party president is condemnable and irresponsible. Court should take cognisance. It shows the democracy of the country is in danger. Autonomous institutions such as CBI, CVC, ED and RBI are facing crisis due to wrong perspective of the government and ego,” Ms Mayawati said.

“On this serious matter of Sabrimala temple, BJP leader’s speech is provocative and an attempt to take political mileage in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan polls,” she said, terming it “unconstitutional and unparliamentary”.

“If the BJP is not satisfied with the SC decision allowing women’s entry into the temple, they should approach court and not create chaos on roads or threaten to dismiss elected government,” Ms Mayawati said, adding that the BJP wanted to divert attention of the people from core issues by raking up religious matters.

On September 28, the Supreme Court paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

Tags: amit shah, mayawati, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

