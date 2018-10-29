The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 29, 2018

India, All India

7 arrested over viral video of ‘students being forced into unnatural sex’

PTI
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 9:28 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 9:28 am IST

Students were taken behind Begusarai divisional jail and were disrobed and forced to indulge in unnatural sexual acts with each other.

The video was released on Saturday after which the police arrested some people. (Representational Image)
Begusarai (Bihar): A video of four college students being brutally tortured and forced into performing unnatural sex in Bihar's Begusarai district has gone viral leading to the arrest of seven people, police said on Sunday.

The inmates of Kushwaha hostel, a private students’ hostel located in Pokhariya area of Town Police Station, were on Wednesday kidnapped from Kali Asthan chowk, police said.

The students were taken behind Begusarai divisional jail and then assaulted. They were then disrobed and forced to indulge in unnatural sexual acts with each other, police added.

The accused also shot at the toes of the boarders, all college students in the age group of 18-21, and made them drink liquor, police said, adding that the shocking act continued the entire day.

The students were subjected to the cruelty allegedly due to their refusal to buy water from a plant owned by one of the accused, police said.

The accused then made a video of the incident and threatened to make it viral if the students filed a complaint.

However, the video was anyway released on Saturday after which the police arrested some people.

Among those arrested are Golu Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Raja Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Ganesh Kumar and Rahul Kumar, Town Police Station SHO Trilok Kumar Mishra said.

Golu Kumar, who was arrested on Thursday owns the water treatment plant, police said, adding that another six were caught on Saturday night.

Raids are being conducted to nab their accomplices involved in the case, they said.

The condition of the victims who were admitted to the Sadar Hospital was stated to be stable.

Tags: bihar, crimes, bihar crimes, unnatural sex
Location: India, Bihar

