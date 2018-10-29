5 BSF jawans injured in militant attack in Srinagar's Pantha chowk

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants.

Srinagar: Five BSF personnel were injured Monday in a suspected militant attack on their vehicle in Pantha chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Gunmen opened fire on a security force vehicle at the Pantha chowk , resulting in injuries to five jawans, a police official said. He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163 battalion, have been hospitalised and the one jawan is stated to be in serious condition.

