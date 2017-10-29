Sushma Swaraj tweets, helps Indians in a fix in Malaysia

In yet another case, the external affairs minister requested the Indian embassy in Washington to help an Indian student who had lost her passport.

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj once again displayed promptness in responding to a request for help when she asked the Indian embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to help an Indian family get their travel documents, despite the mission being closed on weekends. Ms Swaraj’s response came after one, Meera Ramesh Patel, sought her intervention, saying her family was at the airport and had lost their passports.

“Indian Embassy in Malaysia: This is an emergency case. Pls open the Embassy and help the Indian family @hcikl,” the minister said in a tweet. Responding to Ms Swaraj’s request, the Indian embassy in Malaysia tweeted that the family members had been contacted and the matter was being resolved.

Earlier in her tweet to the Union minister, Ms Patel said, “@SushmaSwaraj Mam my family is in Malaysia airport and lost their passports. Due to weekend Indian Embassy is closed. Please help.”

In a tweet, Anusha Dhulipala said she was a student in the USA and had lost her passport because of which she could not travel anywhere. “@SushmaSwaraj I really need help as they say I have to go to India to get my visa its my exams time I cant travel without passport sooner,” she said.