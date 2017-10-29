Shame to see Congress joining voice for 'Kashmir azadi': PM slams Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had on Saturday said that when people of Jammu and Kashmir ask for 'azadi' they seek greater autonomy.

Further sharpening his attack on the Congress, PM said, 'The country has no expectations from Congress'.

Bengaluru: In a direct attack on Congress leader P Chidambaram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that those in power till yesterday have, without shame, joined the voice for "Kashmir azadi".

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a meet of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bengaluru.

#WATCH:PM Modi says "Congress leaders lending their voice to those who want Azadi in Kashmir, is an insult to our brave soldiers" #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Q1xX7XcOb0 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2017

"The demand in Kashmir is to respect in letter and spirit the Article 370 and that means they want greater autonomy. My interactions in Jammu and Kashmir led me to the conclusion that when they ask for Azadi, overwhelming majority want autonomy," Chidambaram said during an interactive session in Rajkot.

Further sharpening his attack on the Congress, PM said, "The country has no expectations from Congress".

"Why are Congress leaders lending their voice to those who want Azadi in Kashmir? This is an insult to our brave soldiers," Modi said.

"Yesterday's statement of a Congress leader on Kashmir clearly shows how the party feels on surgical strikes and bravery of our Army," he added.

The former finance minister had also said the Centre should find out the areas in Jammu and Kashmir where autonomy can be given.

