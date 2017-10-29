Sex CD row: C'garh CM writes to CBI to probe case, accuses Cong of smearing BJP

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, senior journalist Vinod Verma was taken to the Mana Police Station in Raipur, on his 3-day transit remand.

Singh, while addressing a press briefing here, also slammed the Congress of concocting the plan to smear the image of the Chhattisgarh Government. (Photo: PTI/File)

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday informed that he has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the charges made against Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat.

Singh, while addressing a press briefing here, also slammed the Congress of concocting the plan to smear the image of the Chhattisgarh Government.

"We didn't have the idea that the Congress would stoop down to this level. I have written a letter to the CBI today to investigate the matter so that no other party in the future uses such kind of thing to dent the image of anyone for political gain," Singh said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, senior journalist Vinod Verma was taken to the Mana Police Station in Raipur, on his three-day transit remand.

While entering the police station, the senior journalist said, "This is just tip of the iceberg."

On October 27, Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police in connection with extortion and blackmailing case from his residence in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Read: Journalist Vinod Verma sent on transit remand; 500 porn CDs seized

Verma was arrested after an FIR was filed against him by a man over a certain 'vulgar' video that features his boss.

A day after he was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police, an FIR was lodged against the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel and Verma.

Verma had said that he has 'a sex CD 'of the Chhattisgarh Minister.

"I have a sex CD of Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat and that is why the state government is not happy with me," he said.