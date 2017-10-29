Cong-ISIS link row: Ahmed Patel writes to HM, seeks fair, objective probe

The BJP, on Saturday, hit out at Congress and asked the party to 'come clean' over the alleged ISIS links.

Patel said that national security matters cannot be prisoners of politics and neither can be reduced to maligning political opponents for electoral gains. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ahmedabad: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Congress over alleged links with ISIS, Congress party President Sonia Gandhi's political advisor Ahmed Patel wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, asking him to take stock of matter and instruct agencies to probe in an 'impartial and objective manner'

Patel said that the guilty, 'irrespective of faith or any affiliation',must be brought to justice

He added that the Government will have his unstinted support in the probe.

"Framing of terror charges must be done by agencies and not by political leaders in press conferences from party headquarters," Patel wrote.

He said that national security matters cannot be prisoners of politics and neither can be reduced to maligning political opponents for electoral gains.

The BJP, on Saturday, hit out at Congress and asked the party to 'come clean' after one of the two ISIS suspects arrested recently was working at a hospital where Congress president Sonia Gandhi's political advisor Ahmed Patel was a trustee.

"Congress must come clean, else blot on them will be larger than that for corruption", Union minister and BJP vice president Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Read: Come clean, stop accusing BJP: Naqvi after reports of ISIS links to Ahmed Patel

He further added that "Sonia Gandhi's political advisor is attached with the hospital in question since 1979. And, then that hospital is being connected to terror. So it is natural questions will be raised."

Read: Gujarat CM links ISIS suspect to Cong leader Ahmed Patel, demands resignation

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, had on Friday, demanded Congress leader Ahmed Patel's resignation as Rajya Sabha MP, alleging that a suspected ISIS operative arrested recently used to work at a hospital where Patel had been a trustee earlier.