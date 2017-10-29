The Asian Age | News

At least 9 newborn babies die in 24 hours in Ahmedabad govt hospital

Recently, the continuous death of children in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad created headlines across the country.

 All the doctors and nurses were on duty in neonatal intensive care unit, which has around 100 beds. (Photo: Representational/File)

Ahmedabad: At least nine newborns have reportedly died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat, in almost 24 hours.

As per reports, five were referred to the hospital from Lunavada, Surendranagar, Mansa, Viramgam, Himmatnagar with critical conditions such as severe birth asphyxia, extreme preterm with birth weight 1.1 kg (usual 2.5 kg), hyaline membrane disease, septicemia.

Three were born at the hospital with severe birth asphyxia and one had meconium aspiration syndrome.

All the doctors and nurses were on duty in neonatal intensive care unit, which has around 100 beds.

