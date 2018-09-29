The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on health scheme

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 1:15 am IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocations made to Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. Taking to Twitter, Mr Gandhi said, “Giving Rs 1,30,000 crore to Anil Ambani in Rafale scam. Giving Rs 2,000 crore to 50 crore Indians in Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. Modiji’s annual expense a mere Rs 40 per person for the Rs 5 lakh health insurance lollipop. Wow Modiji wow, the news is your publicity.”

Mr Modi launched the healthcare scheme earlier this month. The scheme is being dubbed as the “largest government-funded healthcare scheme” in the world. The scheme aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually and help more than 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families — around 50 crore people — with secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled healthcare providers.

In the last couple of weeks, the Congress has been attacking the government over the Rafale deal. After the revelations of former French President Francois Hollande that the Indian government, led by Mr Modi, chose the Indian partner for the Rafale deal, a political slugfest has broke out between the Congress and BJP. The BJP has alleged that the Congress president was involved in a “conspiracy, internationally” and the former French president was part of the “nexus” to sabotage the Rafale deal.

Accusing the government of ‘hounding officers’ who did not agree with the government. Congress president Mr. Rahul Gandhi Thursday hit out at the Modi government for reportedly targeting a Defence Ministry official who allegedly raised “objections” over the price of the Rafale jets. Taking to Twitter Mr. Gandhi said wrote a poem in Hindi alleging that Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi gave benefits to “crony capitalists” at the cost of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in the Rafale deal

