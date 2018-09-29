PM launches Parakram Parv to mark surgical strikes anniversary

Modi was accompanied by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara after inaugurating the Parakram Parv in Jodhpur. (Photo: PTI)

Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated “Parakram Parv” exhibition at the military station to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the LoC.

Soon after his arrival at the Battle Axe Ground at the military station, Mr Modi first signed a message paying homage to martyrs and took a round of the exhibition, showcasing combat capabilities of the Indian Army.

The prime minister also paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Konark War Memorial here. Mr Modi was accompanied by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army had carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a respon-se to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month. The Army had said its special forces inflicted “significant casualties” on terrorists waiting there to infiltrate into Indian territory. The defence minister had announced last week that various events will be held from September 28 to 30 to commemorate the valour of soldiers.

After taking a round of the exhibition, Mr Modi and Mrs Sitharaman proceeded to attend the Comb-ined Commanders’ Confe-rence scheduled at the Jodhpur Airforce Station.

“The conference will have deliberations among the prime minister, defen-ce minister, chiefs of all the 3 defence services and some senior officials on issues of national concern”, said defence spokesperson Col. Sombit Ghosh.