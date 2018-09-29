The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:09 PM IST

India, All India

No set back in work as Parrikar clearing files from hospital: Goa minister

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 4:06 pm IST

Dhavalikar said as per Parrikar's orders, state Cabinet will hold a review meeting every Wednesday to discuss administrative issues.

Parrikar is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for a pancreatic ailment. (Photo: File)
 Parrikar is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for a pancreatic ailment. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation has not hampered administrative work in the state as he is clearing official files from New Delhi's AIIMS, a senior minister said Saturday.

Parrikar is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for a pancreatic ailment. 

"The chief minister is clearing all the files from the hospital. Whatever files are being sent, he is clearing them within two-three days. No files are pending," said Goa Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Sudin Dhavalikar. 

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the Portuguese government on water supply and sanitation. 

Dhavalikar said as per directions of Parrikar, state Cabinet members will hold a review meeting every Wednesday to discuss administrative issues. 

After that, a report on the meeting will be placed before the chief minister, he added: "We all ministers are capable of holding the (respective) charge. We are handling all the issues of the state," he said, adding that "the administrative work is being monitored by the chief secretary". 

Parrikar, 62, is admitted in the AIIMS since September 15. He earlier underwent treatment in the US. The political situation in Goa has attracted a lot of attention in the last few weeks due to Parrikar's absence from office following ill health. 

Over a week ago, a three-member BJP team visited Goa to assess the political situation. After the visit, the BJP said Parrikar will continue to head the party-led government. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), to which Dhavalikar belongs, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three Independents are backing the BJP-led government in the state. 

A few days ago, Congress legislators in Goa had met Governor Mridula Sinha and demanded a floor test by the BJP-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly in view of Parrikar's absence. 

However, the BJP and its allies have maintained that they have the numbers and there was no threat to the government. 

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 16 seats, followed by the BJP (14). Goa is being ruled by the BJP with the support of the GFP (3 MLAs), the MGP (3), Independents (3) and NCP (1).

Tags: parrikar health, goa cm manohar parrikar, sudin dhavalikar
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

2

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

3

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

4

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

5

The asteriod is rocky: Japanese space rovers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham