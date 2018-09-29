The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

India, All India

Indians arrested for illegally entering US nearly tripled in 2018

REUTERS
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 10:26 am IST

CBP expects data for fiscal year ending September 30 will show 'around 9,000' Indian nationals had been apprehended versus 3,162 in 2017.

Paying smuggling rings between USD 25,000-USD 50,000 per person, a growing number of Indians are illegally crossing the US-Mexico border and claiming asylum for persecution. (Representational image)
 Paying smuggling rings between USD 25,000-USD 50,000 per person, a growing number of Indians are illegally crossing the US-Mexico border and claiming asylum for persecution. (Representational image)

New Delhi/Washington: The number of Indians arrested for illegally entering the United States has nearly tripled so far in 2018, making them one of the largest groups of illegal aliens apprehended, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday.

Paying smuggling rings between USD 25,000-USD 50,000 per person, a growing number of Indians are illegally crossing the US-Mexico border and claiming asylum for persecution, CBP spokesman Salvador Zamora said.

Many present viable claims, but a large number are economic migrants with fraudulent petitions that swamp the system and can cause legitimate cases to be “washed out” in the high volume of fraud, Zamora said in an interview.

The Indian embassy in Washington and the Indian consulate in San Francisco did not respond to requests for comment.

Zamora said the CBP expects that the data for the fiscal year that ends on September 30 will show “around 9,000” Indian nationals had been apprehended versus 3,162 in fiscal year 2017.

Around 4,000 Indians who entered the United States illegally this year did so over a three-mile stretch of border fence at Mexicali, Zamora said.

“The word got out that Mexicali is a safe border city which favors their crossing into the United States,” he said.

Cut and paste evidence

Asylum seekers range from lower caste “untouchable” Indians facing death threats for marrying outside their class to Sikhs claiming political persecution, immigration lawyers said.

Fraudulent asylum seekers often present “cut and paste” evidence identical to that of other migrants, Zamora said.

Some 42.2 per cent of Indian asylum cases were denied between fiscal years 2012 to 2017, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. That compares with denial rates of 79 per cent for El Salvadorans and 78 per cent for Hondurans.

After Mexicans, citizens of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were most likely to enter the United States illegally in 2018, according to Border Patrol data. Indians still have some way to go to outnumber the roughly 30,000 El Salvadorans who entered the United States illegally in 2018, the data showed.

After being held in the United States, Indians are often bonded out of detention by human trafficking rings, Zamora said. They then enter indentured servitude in businesses ranging from hotels to convenience stores to pay off smuggling debts and bond fees, Zamora said.

Tags: indians in us, illegal migrants, us-mexican border, us customs and border protection
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The asteriod is rocky: Japanese space rovers

2

Why you can’t always trust your map app

3

Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites

4

Facebook says hackers could access some apps

5

Hacked: Facebook says 50M user accounts hit by security breach

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham