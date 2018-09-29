'Good happened': Rajnath hints at action against Pak over killing of BSF jawan

'We cannot reveal what exactly happened but it was done 2-3 days back,' Rajnath Singh said.

'I told BSF not to fire first since they're our neighbours, but also told them not to count their bullets if fired upon),' Rajnath Singh added. (Photo: File | PTI)

Muzaffarnagar: Two years after the 2016 surgical strikes, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday indicated that the Indian forces might have avenged the killing of a BSF jawan by hitting back Pakistan with heavy artillery across the border.

Without clarifying the nature of the operation against Pakistani forces, Rajnath Singh said, “something has happened, trust us, we cannot reveal what exactly happened but it was done 2-3 days back.”

Speaking about the killing of BSF soldier Narendra Kumar, the Home Minister said, "Hamare BSF ka ek jawan, abhi uske saath jis tarike se badsalooki ki hai Pakistan ne, shayad aapne dekha hoga. Kuch hua hai, main bataoonga nahi. Hua hai, theek thaak hua hai, vishwaas rakhna bahut theek thaak hua hai, 2-3 din pehle. Aur aage bhi dekhiega kya hoga (Something has happened, I can’t tell you what. It happened, something substantial. Trust me something big has happened 2-3 days back, now wait and watch what happens in the future)."

#WATCH: HM says,"Hamare BSF ka ek jawan,abhi uske saath jis tarike se badsalooki ki hai Pak ne, shayad aapne dekha hoga.Kuch hua hai,main bataoonga nahi. Hua hai, theek thaak hua hai, vishwaas rakhna bahut theek thaak hua hai, 2-3 din pehle.Aur aage bhi dekhiega kya hoga." (28.9) pic.twitter.com/fZbTmrbRUh — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

The Times of India reported that BSF sources confirmed to the daily that Pakistan had suffered heavy causalities.

"Maine apne Border Security Force ke jawanon ko kaha tha, padosi hai, pehli goli matt chalana, lekin ek bhi goli agar udhar se chal jaati hai to phir apni goliyon ko matt gin'na (I told BSF not to fire first since they're our neighbours, but also told them not to count their bullets if fired upon)," Rajnath Singh added.

On September 18, Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Narendra Kumar was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops at the international border. His bullet-ridden body was found after which a red-alert was sounded along the international border and LoC on Wednesday.

The incident in the Ramgarh sector occurred just a day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a smart fence in Jammu along the border.

Narendra Kumar’s body was recovered from an area that is just 10 kms away from Makwal, where the fence was installed.

Narendra Kumar was part of a six-member team that was sent to clear the tall grass near the border fence. Pakistani rangers opened fire at the team, which retaliated but retrieved themselves to a safe location.