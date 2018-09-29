The Asian Age | News

EC working on proposal to cap election expenses of political parties

An official said EC was examining demands by majority of parties to cap expense and draft reform proposal will be sent to Law Ministry soon.

The development comes a month after major parties, barring the BJP pressed for a ceiling on election expenditure incurred by political parties at the all-party meeting called by the Election Commission. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is working on a reform proposal aimed at pushing for a cap on election-related expenses by political parties in the country.

"We are examining the demands by a majority of parties to put a cap on expenditure of political parties during elections in All-Party Meeting called by the Election Commission in August. The draft of the reform proposal will be sent to the Law Ministry very soon," a senior official told ANI.

The development comes a month after major parties, barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pressed for a ceiling on election expenditure incurred by political parties at the all-party meeting called by the Election Commission.

"It was one of our demands to the Election Commission. Off late, the country has witnessed some parties especially the BJP, spending enormous sum of money in the electioneering, we find it extravagant and scandalous. We welcome this step of the Commission," said Vivek Tankha of Congress.

The political parties in the all-party meeting had urged the poll-body to put a ceiling on political parties' expenditure to ensure a level playing field in elections.

