The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

India, All India

Another NCP member quits, says 'difficult' after Sharad Pawar 'supported' PM

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 9:26 am IST

NCP general secretary Munaf Hakim said that more NCP workers might follow suit.

NCP general secretary Munaf Hakim said that he was following another party colleague, Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar, by resigning. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Munaf Hakim)
 NCP general secretary Munaf Hakim said that he was following another party colleague, Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar, by resigning. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Munaf Hakim)

Mumbai: NCP general secretary Munaf Hakim Friday said he had quit the primary membership of the party and claimed it was "difficult" to defend its image after Sharad Pawar "supported" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet issue.

Pawar, speaking to a television channel Wednesday, said that people "do not have doubts" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions (in the Rafale deal).

"I don't think people have doubts about Modi's intentions personally," Pawar had told the news channel.

Read: ‘People don't doubt PM Modi's intentions in Rafale deal’, says Sharad Pawar

Hakim, a former chairman of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, told PTI Friday that he was following another party colleague, Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar, by resigning and added that more NCP workers might follow suit.

"Sharad Pawar has never supported fundamental forces. How can he say Narendra Modi is not guilty in the Rafale case in the minds of the public? A JPC probe has not yet been set up," Hakim said.

"Tariq Anwar is one of the founder members of the party. He was not consulted while making an important stand of the party public (on Rafale). In such a case, it is difficult to defend the party's image after Pawar saheb supported Modi in the Rafale case," Hakim stated.

Anwar on Friday said he had resigned from the party and Parliament (Katihar Lok Sabha seat) following party chief Sharad Pawar's "defence" of Modi on the Rafale deal.

Also Read: Tariq Anwar quits NCP over Sharad Pawar's 'defence' of Modi in Rafale deal

Earlier, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik Thursday said that media reports over Pawar's statement were "confusing and misleading".

"He (Pawar) has not made any statement defending Modi nor has he given any clean chit (in the Rafale deal matter)," the NCP leader had said.

Tags: ncp, munaf hakim, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites

2

Facebook says hackers could access some apps

3

Hacked: Facebook says 50M user accounts hit by security breach

4

Tanushree reacts to Nana’s reply, Aamir, Big B's 'evasion'; Farhan, others back her

5

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham