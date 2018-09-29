AIR services launched on Alexa smart speakers

Vividh Bharati and 14 other regional language streaming services of All India Radio will be streamed on Amazon Alexa.

New Delhi: Union minister for information and broadcasting Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd) launched All India Radio’s streaming services on Amazon’s Alexa in the national capital on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Rathore said that services like Amazon Alexa have eased the life of a person. Launching of All India Radio’s streaming services on Amazon’s Alexa platform would be a synergy of old and modern forms of communication. He also said that this initiative will benefit Indian diaspora around the world. Now anyone from any part of the world can listen to the programmes in All India Radio.

Prasar Bharati chairman A. Surya Prakash and Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati were also present at the event. Mr Prakash informed that playlist of archival assets of All India Radio will also be made available in Alexa platform in the future.

All India Radio will get an additional platform for global and domestic audiences and will cover all the shadow areas of the terrestrial broadcasting in theregional, headquarters and metro cities in particular. Alexa would supplement All India Radio's website and app.

Listeners would be able to tune in to their favourite All India Radio services in 14 Indian Languages on Alexa. This live broadcast is available for Alexa users in India and across the world.