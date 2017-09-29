The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi seeks PPP to boost economy

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 2:32 am IST

Niti Aayog to prepare policy, UPA blueprint may come in handy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government continues to deny charges of economic slowdown, sluggish private investment in key infrastructure sectors like aviation, highways, shipping and power has emerged as a major concern for it. Facing criticism from within and the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Niti Aayog to take immediate steps to revive private funding in the big-ticket sectors.

The think tank has been tasked by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to seek opinion of all ministries on giving the public-private partnership (PPP) model — which witnessed its halcyon days during the UPA-1 regime — greater push to propel larger private funding in infrastructure projects in the identified sectors.

According to highly placed sources, the Niti Aayog has initiated deliberations with all stakeholders on the PPP model. Their views will be included in a Cabinet note which is to be prepared on PPP, with the aim of making it a significant policy initiative.

Under the PPP model, private investment in a project has to be more than 51 per cent, while the rest has to come from the government.

Though private investments are in place in various sectors, the inflow has not been satisfactory, resulting in a lot of discontent within the government. Aviation, shipping and the power sectors have seen a plateau in terms of private funding, which the Centre wants to bring up to satisfactory levels.

The acronym PPP was propelled into limelight during the first term of the UPA government, when private investment poured into the railway and highway sectors.

While private investments have been flowing in, for the past several quarters now there has been a downward trend.

As per a survey conducted by a media publication, fresh funding by the private sector in the financial year 2016-17 grew at the slowest pace since 1992. In

2016-17, the combined capital expenditure by the country’s top 1,000 non-financial firms, in terms of revenue, was up by just 5.8 per cent. The previous low of capital expenditure growth was recorded in 1992.

It further said that fresh funding from private entities stood at Rs 2.07 lakh crore in 2016-17. In 2015-16, private investment totalled Rs 2.9 lakh crore, while in 2013-14 it stood at an all time high of Rs 5.7 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, in a related move to push growth through increased public investment, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday met with top PSUs and asked them to not only complete their budgeted capital expenditure but to also aggressively push capital expenditure in the interest of boosting investment in the Indian economy.

Secretaries and senior officers from 10 ministries and the heads as well as financial directors of the Central PSUs apprised the finance minister that their capital expenditure programme for the current year is completely on track for achieving the capital expenditure of Rs 3.85 lakh crore budgeted in 2017-18.

The government’s seriousness about slackening private investment can be gauged from the fact that Mr Jaitley told all PSU heads clearly that government would make available adequate resources, but no slackness under any circumstances would be acceptable.

Tags: narendra modi, niti aayog, public-private partnership

MOST POPULAR

1

World Tourism Day: Top 5 places to visit near Hyderabad this weekend

2

Natalie Portman enters great, disturbingly unknown territory in 'Annihilation' teaser

3

Scientists detect fourth gravitational wave

4

Assam: 100-ft bamboo Durga idol previously destroyed by storm stakes claim for Guinness entry

5

After RK Studios fire, Kapoors slapped with notice for safety norms violation

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham