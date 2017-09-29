The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

MP student finds way out of Blue Whale game

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 3:29 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 3:29 am IST

He suggested minors who have been hooked to the game to adopt the method to come out of it.

Om Prakash Chouhan, a resident of district headquarters town of Betul, got hooked to the dangerous game and later saved himself from falling victim to it by adopting the tactic. (Photo: File)
 Om Prakash Chouhan, a resident of district headquarters town of Betul, got hooked to the dangerous game and later saved himself from falling victim to it by adopting the tactic. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: A Class 10 student of a government high school in a Madhya Pradesh district has suggested a simple way to save gullible minors from falling victim to Blue Whale challenge — by formatting their cellphones.

Om Prakash Chouhan, a resident of district headquarters town of Betul, got hooked to the dangerous game and later saved himself from falling victim to it by adopting the tactic.

“I got hooked to the game after I uploaded the app in my phone from a link in Facebook. A sense of fear overwhelmed me as I progressed in the game. I was given death threats for me and my parents whenever I wanted to opt out of the challenge.

Several times, I challenged the intimidating instructions thinking that the game would not disturb me further. But, it was in vain.

“One day, I decided to format my phone to delete the game which finally ended my ordeal,” Prakash said on Thursday, who was later counselled by experts after he brought the matter to the police, said on Thursday.

He suggested minors who have been hooked to the game to adopt the method to come out of it.

Tags: blue whale, facebook, cellphones

MOST POPULAR

1

World Tourism Day: Top 5 places to visit near Hyderabad this weekend

2

Natalie Portman enters great, disturbingly unknown territory in 'Annihilation' teaser

3

Scientists detect fourth gravitational wave

4

Assam: 100-ft bamboo Durga idol previously destroyed by storm stakes claim for Guinness entry

5

After RK Studios fire, Kapoors slapped with notice for safety norms violation

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham