↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Have ordered enquiry into loss of lives: Rail Min on Mumbai stampede

Published : Sep 29, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Piyush Goyal said, 'Deeply grieved at tragic loss of innocent lives due to an unfortunate stampede at Elphinstone Road foot overbridge.'

Goyal said he has ordered a high-level enquiry headed by the Chief Safety Officer, Western Railways. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Mumbai: Railways minister Piyush Goyal condemned the Elphinstone Road stampede incident and said that a high-level enquiry has been ordered into the incident which left at least 22 dead.

Goyal said, "Have ordered a high-level enquiry headed by the Chief Safety Officer, Western Railways."

The minister said, "Deeply grieved at tragic loss of innocent lives due to an unfortunate stampede at Elphinstone Road foot overbridge."

After arriving at Mumbai Airport Goyal said, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured persons."

