

BHU gets its first woman proctor

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 2:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 2:49 am IST

Royana Singh
Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) got a woman as its chief proctor for the first time in its 100 years of existence. Professor Royana Singh of the anatomy department was appointed the university’s chief proctor by vice-chancellor Prof. Girish Chandra Tripathi on Thursday.

Prof Singh, who is also the chairperson of the university’s women grievance cell, is said to have an attitude of “zero tolerance” towards eve-teasing. She was reportedly away from the campus when violence broke out over a sexual assault incident and the varsity’s callous response to it on the campus last week.

Talking to the media after her appointment, Prof. Singh said, “We are ashamed that students’ faith in us is shaken. We are taking measures, increasing interaction with students”.

While the district administration has targeted the university for not taking up students’ issues, the varsity faculty questioned the alleged forced entry of police into hostels and beating of staff members and students on Saturday night.

On Wednesday, Prof. Mahendra Kumar Singh was appointed BHU’s interim chief proctor, a day after Prof. O.N. Singh resigned taking “moral responsibility” for the recent incidents of molestation of a student and violence on campus.

 The vice-chancellor, meanwhile, rubbished reports of him being asked to proceed on leave. “I am not going anywhere till I retire in November,” he told the media.

“So far, nothing of this sort has been communicated to me. I have been in touch with the HRD Minister (Prakash Javadekar) right from the day of the incident and have briefed him about the situation as well as the measures taken. But if am I asked to go on leave, I will resign,” Mr Tripathi told PTI.

The vice-chancellor said that he has contributed a lot to improve the functioning of the university. “Having done so much, it will be insulting to go on leave two months before my tenure comes to end. I will prefer quitting,” he asserted.

HRD ministry has initiated a routine process to shortlist the successor of Mr Tripathi, whose tenure ends on November 30.

Crime branch officials visited the BHU campus on Thursday and seized CCTV footage from September 21 to 24 to track the movement of outsiders.

Investigation into Saturday’s violence was handed over to the crime branch two days ago.

Tags: banaras hindu university, girish chandra tripathi, royana singh

