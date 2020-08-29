Saturday, Aug 29, 2020 | Last Update : 09:18 PM IST

158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  India   All India  29 Aug 2020  Three more militants slain in spurt of violence in Kashmir
India, All India

Three more militants slain in spurt of violence in Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 29, 2020, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2020, 6:22 pm IST

On Friday evening, the security forces had killed Al-Badr’s district commander Shakoor Parray

Against the backdrop of increased activity by militants, the authorities have imposed stringent restrictions on movement in parts of Srinagar to curtail planned Muharram processions. DC Photo: H U Naqash
 Against the backdrop of increased activity by militants, the authorities have imposed stringent restrictions on movement in parts of Srinagar to curtail planned Muharram processions. DC Photo: H U Naqash

Srinagar: Hours after the security forces gunned down four Al-Barq Mujahedin militants and captured a fifth one in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district on Friday evening, a similar fire fight occurred in neighbouring Pulwama leaving three more militants dead.

One Army jawan was also killed in the second clash, the officials said here.

 

A spokesman of J&K police said on Saturday that its counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) together with the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s 182 and 183 Battalions launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama Zadoora village overnight.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said.

He added that the three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen cadres killed in the clash have been identified as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmed Dar and Rouf Ahmed Mir- all residents of Pulwama.

 

In the encounter, Army jawan Prashant Sharma received critical injuries. He was evacuated to Srinagar’s 92-Base Army Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said Sepoy Sharma “was in the lead element of his party when it came into contact with the terrorists during a specific search operation launched in village Zadoora.”

He said that, in the ensuing firefight, the Army jawan suffered multiple gunshot wounds on his chest and that “despite being grievously injured, he continued to fight”.

Sepoy Sharma, 23, who had joined the 26 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Army in November 2016 was a resident of village Khanjapur of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his parents, the Army said.

 

On Friday evening, the security forces had killed Al-Badr’s district commander Shakoor Parray and his close associates Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar in a fire fight in Shopian’s Kilora village. Their associate Shoab Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama district, was, however, captured alive.

The Army said that he “surrendered” before the security forces. In a purported video clip circulated by the security forces through social media, Bhat says that he would now pursue his medical education and “bring glory to India.”   

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, had said on Friday that Parray was engaged in the J&K police as a Special Police Officer (SPO) in 2014 and subsequently for “operational grounds” elevated to the post of constable and adjusted in the police district Awantipora.

 

Later on, he was transferred from Anantnag district where he took away four rifles from the other officials and joined the militant outfit and continued to be on the spree of snatching service weapons from his former colleagues in the police department.

The police claimed that Shakoor and Suhail were involved in the recent abduction and subsequent killing of a Panchayat functionary Nisar Ahmed Bhat whose mortal remains were earlier during the day on Friday found buried haphazardly in an orchard in Shopian’s Dangam village.

Tags: srinagar encounter

Latest From India

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a street during the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu, Saturday. (PTI)

Lockdown extended in containment zones till September 30; metro services from September 7

Home Minister Amit Shah

HM Amit Shah recovers after post-COVID care, will be discharged soon

There is nothing to indicate that the arrests may have figured during the back channel talks between India and China

China keeping a close eye on multi-agency investigation against 2 Chinese nationals

AGP president Atul Bora. (via Twitter: @ATULBORA2)

AGP re-elects Atul Bora as party chief while Prafulla Mahanta sidelined

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham