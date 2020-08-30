Lockdown extended in containment zones till September 30; metro services from September 7

The current

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a street during the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu, Saturday. (PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday extended the lockdown in containment zones across India till September 30. It also announced the guidelines for "Unlock 4", which will begin on September 1. The current "Unlock 3" will end on August 31.

As per the guidelines, metro rail services across India can be re-started in a graded manner from September 7. Social, political, religious functions, which are till now not permitted even in non-containment zones, will be permitted from September 21. However, there will be a ceiling of 100 persons for any gathering.

However, schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed up to September 30 across India in containment zones.

Nevertheless, the MHA has allowed states and Union Territories may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to schools for online teaching and tele-counselling related work. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be allowed to visit schools that are situated outside containment zones, but with written consent of parents.

But there is no good news for leisure lovers as cinema halls, swimming pools and theatres, excluding open air theatres, will continue to remain shut till September 30. International air travel, except as permitted by MHA, will continue to remain suspended across India.