Tripura: Boy jumps off school building after teachers force him to get rakhi tied by girlfriend

Agartala: An 18-year-old student was critically injured on Tuesday when he tried to commit suicide by jumping off the school building. The student took this extreme step after he was allegedly forced by his school teachers to get a rakhi tied by his girlfriend.

According to a report, police official said, "Principal and other teachers of a private school here on Monday called Dilip Kumar Saha and his girlfriend along with their parents. They then asked the girl to tie Rakhi to Dilip and both of them refused to do so. Subsequently, Dilip went to the second floor of the school building and jumped from there. He was taken to a hospital and his condition is still critical."

Students and parents staged a protest against the school authorities and demanded the arrest of the teachers involved in the incident.

The police have started an investigation after school authorities filed a complaint.