Nandamuri Harikrishna, son of ex- AP CM, dies in road accident

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST
Nandamuri Harikrishna, 62, was also the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: Nandamuri Harikrishna, son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, died on Wednesday morning in a road accident in Telangana.
N Harikrishna, 62, was a former parliamentarian and an actor. He was also the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The accident took place in the early hours of Wednesday in Nalgonda, around 100 km from Hyderabad. More details are awaited.
#SpotVisuals: Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in a car accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district. pic.twitter.com/4EusxbqXmw— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018