Nandamuri Harikrishna, son of ex- AP CM, dies in road accident

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Harikrishna, son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, died on Wednesday morning in a road accident in Telangana.

N Harikrishna, 62, was a former parliamentarian and an actor. He was also the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The accident took place in the early hours of Wednesday in Nalgonda, around 100 km from Hyderabad. More details are awaited.