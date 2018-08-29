J&K: Security forces gun down 2 Hizbul terrorists in encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early Wednesday morning.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire district.

Srinagar: Security forces have killed two terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

An official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early Wednesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

For the same, mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire district. More details are awaited.