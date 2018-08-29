The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Security forces gun down 2 Hizbul terrorists in encounter

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 9:44 am IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early Wednesday morning.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire district. (Representational Image)
 Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire district. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Security forces have killed two terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

An official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early Wednesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

For the same, mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire district. More details are awaited.

Tags: security forces, encounter, militants, internet suspended
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

2

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

3

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

4

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

5

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham