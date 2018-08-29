The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

India, All India

Dawood’s aide remanded in custody until September 25

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 6:37 am IST

The judge said the matter would be raised with the extradition requesting state, the US, before the start of the extradition trial.

Dawood Ibrahim
 Dawood Ibrahim

London: Jabir Moti, the Pakistani national described as a “top lieutenant” of organised crime and terror network D-Company, was on Tuesday remanded in custody until September 25 by a UK court.

The 51-year-old, who appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court via live video link from Wandsworth prison in south-west London, is facing extradition to the US on money laundering and extortion charges, which allegedly link up with terrorism funding.

Moti, arrested by Scotland Yard’s Extradition Unit early this month, had been denied bail at his hearing last week as the judge deemed him to be a flight risk.

“At this stage I am remanding you in custody on the same conditions, to appear before the court in four weeks’ time,” Judge Mark Jabbitt told Moti on Tuesday, as he sat with his hands folded and dressed in his prison outfit during the video link.

Moti faces extradition to the US following an FBI investigation dating back to 2005. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told the court at the last hearing that Moti faces allegations of conspiracy to launder money and extortion that link up to terrorist offences as well as charges of drug trafficking, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars.

His defence counsel Toby Cadman put on record for the court at Tuesday’s hearing that his client’s full name should be recorded as Jabir Siddiq, as on his Pakistani passport, instead of Jabir Motiwala, as on the provisional arrest warrant on which Scotland Yard had arrested him on August 17.

The judge said the matter would be raised with the extradition requesting state, the US, before the start of the extradition trial.

Cadman also told the court that while his client is not making a second application for bail at this stage, another bail application will be made in “due course.”

Tags: d-company, fbi investigation, jabir motiwala

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

2

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

3

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

4

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

5

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham