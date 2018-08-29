The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

India, All India

Activist Sudha Bhardwaj to be kept under house arrest till Aug 30

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 9:14 am IST

Maharashtra Police raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states for their suspected Maoist links. 

Activist Sudha Bhardwaj after her arrest on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Activist Sudha Bhardwaj after her arrest on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stayed the transit remand of activist Sudha Bhardwaj, who was arrested from Faridabad after the Maharashtra Police raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states for their suspected Maoist links. 

The courts ordered that she be kept under house arrest till August 30 and not be taken to Pune. 

The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested at least five Left-wing activists under IPC Section 153 (A), which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. 

Also Read: Multi-city raids over Bhima Koregaon caste violence nets 2

The counsels representing Bhardwaj pleaded that her client was a human rights activist and was taken into custody by the Maharashtra Police despite the court order. Bhardwaj was taken from her home at Badarpur border in Faridabad. 

"Certain documents were given to the detenue, which are in Marathi language, that is not known to the detenue or even her counsel," advocate Ankit Agarwal said. 

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan heard the habeas corpus writ petition, advocate Agarwal said. 

"It is directed that in case the detenue is produced before the Ilaqa Magistrate/Duty Magistrate/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Faridabad, the orders granting transit remand will be passed after going through the contents of the FIR and recording a finding that the provision of Sections 41 and 50 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been compiled with," the high court said. 

"Till then, the detenue, Sudha Bhardwaj, shall be kept at the place, that is her home at Badarpur in Haryana, from where she was arrested under the supervision of Police Station Surajkund," it said. 

The next date of hearing has been fixed for August 30, Agarwal said. 

It was also argued that on the basis of the same set of allegations involving activist Gautam Navalakha's arrest, the Delhi High Court ordered the police not to take him out of the national capital at least until Wednesday.

Tags: koregaon bhima violence, maoists link, elgar parishad, activist sudha bhardwaj
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

2

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

3

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

4

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

5

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham