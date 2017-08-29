RSS and 40 plus Sangh outfits to meet in Mathura Sept 1-3

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and BJP president Amit Shah will be among those present.

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will hold its annual coordination meeting with over 40 outfits affiliated to it in Mathura from September 1 to 3.

The BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Swadeshi Jagran Manch will be a part of the three-day deliberations at Mathura’s Keshav Bhavan. The meeting will discuss the prevailing political and social situation in the country and also the Sangh’s strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and BJP president Amit Shah will be among those present. UP deputy chief minister and state BJP chief Keshav Maurya will also be there.

RSS chief spokesman Manmohan Vaidya said the annual meeting will “take stock of events and activities of the past year and draft a plan for the coming months”. He said the achievements and observations of each organisation will be discussed.

The RSS leader, however, clarified that this will “not be a decision-making meeting” but serve as a platform to share ideas on how to strengthen and improve the activities conducted by various organisations.

Sanjeev Maheshwari, convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said around 200 leaders from different organisations will attend the meeting.

Sources said recent incidents of communal politics in Kerala, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the performance of BJP governments in states and the strategy for the states going to the polls next year will be the focus of discussion.

It is noteworthy that the RSS, of late, has shown a lot of concern over the performance of BJP governments. The Sangh leaders have stressed the need for greater coordination between the party and governments and also between party workers and governments.

In Uttar Pradesh, Sangh leaders have said UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath must not let the bureaucracy mislead him on crucial issue and must not allow the administration to have its way over the party agenda.

The annual meeting will also focus on the political situation emerging from the coming together of major Opposition parties and the softening attitude of the Muslim community on the Ram temple issue as well as the impact of the recent Supreme Court ruling that had banned triple talaq.