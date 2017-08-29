The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 | Last Update : 12:16 PM IST

India, All India

Duronto Express derailed: Railway Board assures help to affected passengers

ANI
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 11:53 am IST

The Central Railways confirmed that no casualities or injuries were reported.

The Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near the Titwala station, a small town in Maharashtra's Kalyan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near the Titwala station, a small town in Maharashtra's Kalyan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on Tuesday said that the board is doing its best to help the people who were trapped after the engine and seven coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed on early Tuesday morning.

"The board took the matter seriously. The General Manager and the DRM have been ordered to reach the site of incident so that they can provide help to the passengers," Ashwani said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near the Titwala station, a small town in Maharashtra's Kalyan.

The Central Railways confirmed that no casualities or injuries were reported.

"No casualities, no injuries have been reported as of now. The derailment has happened between Asangaon and Vasind station of the 12290 Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express. The engine and seven coaches have derailed," Central Railways's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sunil Udasi said.

He also said that elaborate arrangements were made with the help of state government to ply passengers through buses from the accident sites to the CSMT.

The CPRO has further said that as many as nine coaches have been affected and prima facie, a major landslide is said to be the reason behind the derailment.

Meanwhile, four trains have been diverted due to the derailment via Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Daund-Manmad.

This is the fourth incident of train derailment within 10 days.

On August 25, a local train running on Mumbai's Harbour line derailed, while it was returning to the Mahim platform.

Saving the first four coaches, a technical fault caused the derailment of coaches six, seven, eight, and nine.

Five-six persons sustained minor injuries, but no case of casualties or major injuries were recorded.

On August 23, the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. As many as 81 people were injured.

On August 19, the Kalinga Utkal Express had also derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar killing 22 people and injuring over 200.

In the aftermath, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the accidents under his watch, but was asked by the Prime Minister to "wait".

Tags: nagpur mumbai duronto express, train derailed, suresh prabhu, rescue operation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Guess why this man recorded and uploaded 293 years of porn

2

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

3

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

4

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

5

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham