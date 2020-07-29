Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 09:26 PM IST

127th Day Of Lockdown

  India   All India  29 Jul 2020  MHA extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31, issues new guidelines
India, All India

MHA extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31, issues new guidelines

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 29, 2020, 8:28 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2020, 8:28 pm IST

Unlock 2 ends on July 31 across containment zones in India

Welcoming Rafale amid a pandemic. (PTI)
 Welcoming Rafale amid a pandemic. (PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday extended the lockdown in containment zones across India to August 31. As part of Unlock 3, the ministry has also issued new guidelines for further opening up of activities outside the containment zones from August 1. Unlock 2 ends on July 31 across containment zones in India.

According to the new guidelines, there will be no restrictions on movement of people during nights. Yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open from August 5. However, a Standard Operating Procedure will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for ensuring social distancing.

Since Independence Day comes while Unlock 3 will be in operation, the MHA guidelines allow people to celebrate the event. But people must not violate social distancing norms and rules like wearing masks etc, the communique read.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed during the duration of Unlock 3. International travel will be allowed in a limited manner during this period and further relaxation will take place in a calibrated manner.

All activities, except metro railway, cinema halls, swimming pools, parks, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls, will be permitted outside the containment zones, which will be demarcated by the state and local authorities. Political activities involving large gatherings and public rallies, too, will continue to be prohibited in the 'unlock' period.

