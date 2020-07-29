Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
  India   All India  29 Jul 2020  In 'happy coincidence', France sends medical assistance to bolster India's COVID fight
India, All India

In 'happy coincidence', France sends medical assistance to bolster India's COVID fight

THE ASIAN AGE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jul 29, 2020, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2020, 8:49 am IST

France has been one of the western European countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 2018 event. (AFP)
 France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 2018 event. (AFP)

New Delhi: At a time when France has just delivered five state-of-the-art Rafale fighter aircraft to India, French President Emmanuel Macron has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “expressing France’s solidarity with India at this difficult time”, government sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources said France has also sent medical equipment to India to help it battle the coronavirus pandemic, including 50 Osiris 3 ventilators, 70 Yuwell 830 ventilators with BIPAP mode, 50,000 serological tests (IgM/IgG Duo test kits by Biosensor) and 50,000 nose and throat swabs.

India has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and a recent military tensions on the borders with China, which led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers last month.

Government sources termed the supply of French medical equipment at the same time as delivery of the Rafale fighters as a “happy coincidence”, emphasising that "France is an important strategic partner for India”.

"France has now provided medical equipment and expertise to India for our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is a happy coincidence that this equipment has arrived at the same time as the Rafale jets are supposed to land. The ventilators and test kits are being received by the Indian Red Cross Society and ICMR, respectively," government sources said.

India also said that in the recent past, it has at short notice also provided certain life-saving drugs to France in their time of need  to help them deal with the pandemic.

France has been one of the western European countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: coronavirus in india, rafale deal, india-france defence ties, india-france bilateral ties

Latest From India

China has brought a large number of troops, estimated to be around 40,000 soldiers in the front and depth areas at the LAC. (PTI)

Disengagement of troops complete in most areas, situation cooling down at LAC: China

Jailed poet and activist P Varavara Rao. (PTI)

Elgar Parishad case: Bombay High Court allows kin to meet COVID-positive Varavara Rao

Omar Abdullah speaking to reporters after his release from detention. (AA Photo: Habib Naqash)

Fissures in National Conference over ex-CM Omar Abdullah's remark on J-K statehood

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in J-K

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham