Disengagement of troops complete in most areas, situation cooling down at LAC: China

New Delhi: Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that PLA soldiers and Indian troops on the frontline have completed disengagement in "most locations" and situation is "cooling down" after close communications between the two sides through military and diplomatic channels. It said that Corps Commanders meeting is being planned "to resolve the remaining issues."

"The situation is now continuing to head in the direction of easing and cooling down," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"A fifth round of commander-level talks is currently under preparations to resolve the remaining issues," Wang said.

There is a possibility that the Corps Commanders meeting could take place this week. There has been no further progress in the disengagement after the Corps Commanders meeting between the two countries on July 14. India wants China to restore the status quo of April 2020 at LAC.

The Chinese have not vacated finger 5 in Pangong Tso and are still continuing to hold the ridges in the finger 4 area. During the initial phase of disengagement, Chinese troops had vacated the banks of Pangong Tso lake in finger 4 area on July 9 and gone back to finger 5. But Chinese troops still have to vacate area between finger 5 and finger 8, which India claims is its territory. Satellite images have shown huge build-up by Chinese at Pangong Tso, including installation of artillery guns.

In May 2020, Chinese troops in an aggressive move occupied the area between Finger 4 to Finger 8 and prevented Indian troops from patrolling. In the Hot Springs general area, Chinese troops have reportedly not moved back to that extent in the first phase as was agreed in the agreement of June 6 and has still some presence. However, senior army officials maintained that in Hot Springs and Gogra Post, Chinese had disengaged by upto 2.5 kilometers.

The Army is now preparing for the stand-off with China to continue for a long period and has started to outline stocks and materials needed for winter deployment of the troops at such a high altitude.

China has brought a large number of troops, estimated to be around 40,000 soldiers in the front and depth areas at the LAC in the Ladakh sector, where they have also amassed tanks, artillery, aircraft and radars, jammers. India has also done mirror deployment of its troops in Ladakh to counter the Chinese. India has also deployed tanks, heavy artillery and air defence system in the Ladakh sector to counter any Chinese challenge.