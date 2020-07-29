Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
  India   All India  29 Jul 2020  Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark
India, All India

Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 29, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2020, 10:47 am IST

While the rest of the COVID-19 frontline states continue to scale higher numbers, Delhi's caseload is easing

A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)
 A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)

New Delhi: India’s coronavirus tally stood at 15 lakh on Wednesday morning after a leap of more than 49,000 cases on Tuesday. Deaths topped the 34K mark, with 770 fatalities on Tuesday.

The Union government turned the conversation to the case fatality rate (CFR), which has fallen to 2.25 per cent. The CFR was 3.33% in mid-June. India’s COVID-19 death rate (deaths per million population) is 25, which is much lower than the three-digit numbers seen in USA, Brazil, Italy, and Spain but much higher than the 3 per million recorded by China.

The government is claiming that the low fatality rate is not a statistical occurrence but a feat wrought by clever strategy: that of prioritizing symptomatic cases over asymptomatic ones so that hospitals are unburdened.

The recovery rate has seen a sharp increase from around 53 per cent in mid-June to more than 64 per cent as of Tuesday. With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 9.88 lakh.  For the fifth day in a row, India saw more than 30,000 recoveries in a day while new cases are stayed above the 45k mark for the sixth day running.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar and Assam are all continuing to report large increases in the daily caseload while Delhi is showing a marked deceleration of new cases.

According to economist Prof Shamika Ravi, UP is witnessing faster growth of infection (5.4%) compared to the rest of India (3%). Its daily new cases are around 2700. She said that though UP is testing significantly more than the all-India average, it has to significantly improve contact tracing to identify 'super-spreader' clusters.

Of the frontline COVID states, Delhi is only territory where the corona peak is promising. New cases have fallen sharply from 2889 on June 28 to 1056 on Tuesday night. Similarly, the daily death count has fallen from a recent peak of 81 on July 4 to 28 on Tuesday.

Tags: corona fatality rate, india coronavirus, delhi coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

