

Venkaiah Nadu meets Karunanidhi in Chennai hospital, wishes him speedy recovery

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 3:18 pm IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said doctors informed that Karunanidhi's condition was stable.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited a private hospital in Chennai to inquire about the health condition of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  

Chennai: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited a private hospital in Chennai to inquire about the health condition of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Naidu said doctors informed that Karunanidhi's condition was stable.

"Visited Kaveri Hospital and met former Chief Minister Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi. Met his family members and doctors and enquired about his health. Doctors said he is stable. Wish him a speedy recovery," Naidu tweeted.

On Saturday night, the hospital had said, "Karunanidhi's health condition continues to remain stable with ongoing active medical support. He is continuously being monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors in the ICU."

The 94-year-old DMK president, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure.

Besides Naidu, TMC leader Derek O'Brien also visited the hospital.

"I came here on behalf of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee. I met M K Stalin and Kanimozhi and inquired about Karunanidhi's health," he said.

