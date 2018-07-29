The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 | Last Update : 03:15 AM IST

India, All India

Proud to be a bhagidar: Modi on Rahul’s charge

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 1:37 am IST

Modi also said that earlier he been ridiculed by the Congress as a “chaiwala”, but he was proud of his humble beginnings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to the Congr-ess’ charge that he is not a “chowkidar” (watchman) but a “bhagidar” (collaborator), saying that the allegation was actually a compliment to him.

“These days I am dubbed a ‘bhagidar’ (partner) and not ‘chowkidar’ (watchman). I feel honoured to be a ‘bhagidar’. Yes I am a ‘bhagidar’ and I am proud of it. I am a ‘bhagidar’ to the poor who suffer, the labourer who toils, the mother who suffers pain and the jawan who guards our borders. I am the son of a poor mother and can understand the pain of poverty. It is my background which has given me a sense of understanding of ground realities and also honesty”, he said.

The Prime Minister was responding to the allegation levelled by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament last week in which the Congress president had said that Mr Modi was not a “chowkidar” of the country but a “bhagidar” in illegal actions of his capitalist friends.

Mr Modi also said that earlier he been ridiculed by the Congress as a “chaiwala”, but he was proud of his humble beginnings.

Speaking at a function ‘Transforming Urban Landscape’ to mark the third anniversary of Amrut Yojana , Smart City project and  PM Awas Yojana (Urban) here on Saturday, Mr Modi also recalled the contribution of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in urban development.

“Atalji had said that we must preserve the old while building the new, and my government is working towards realising his dream. In fact, the full form of the Amrut Yojana is Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. We are working towards improving the lives of the poor in urban areas and, by 2022, our aim is to ensure a house for every individual,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that Mr Vajpayee had given a new direction to transforming the landscape of urban India and Lucknow had a close relation with this concept because this was Mr Vajpayee’s “karambhoomi”.

Mr Modi also lauded the efforts of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in speeding up Central government projects in which the beneficiaries were the poor.

In an obvious attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the Prime Minister said that the previous government was not interested in utilising money for the poor. “They are more interested in decorating their own bungalows”, he remarked.

Earlier the Prime Minister visited an exhibition on Flagship Missions of Urban Development and interacted with 35 beneficiaries of PMAY (U) via video link from different cities of Uttar Pradesh. He also laid the foundation stone for various projects under the flagship missions.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

2

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

3

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

4

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

5

Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham