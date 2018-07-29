Petrol bomb hurled at Dhinakaran's car in Chennai, two injured

The AMMK leader was not present in the car. However, his driver and personal photographer were injured in the attack.

The car was badly damaged as the bomb shattered the rear window of the SUV.

Chennai: A country made petrol bomb was hurled at AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran's car on Sunday noon by an unidentified miscreant.

At the time of the incident, Dhinakaran was not present in the car. However, his driver and personal photographer suffered injuries, reported news agency ANI.

The car was badly damaged as the bomb shattered the rear window of the SUV.

Further details are awaited.