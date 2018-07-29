The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

India, All India

Fish swim in ICU as Bihar hospital turns into ‘aquarium’ after heavy rain

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 8:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 8:13 pm IST

The Nalanda Medical College Hospital, considered as second-largest govt hospital in Patna, has been flooded after heavy rain.

The room and corridors of the hospital, where a large number of patients come from across east Bihar for treatment, are inundated with water. (Photo: Twitter | @yadavtejashwi)
 The room and corridors of the hospital, where a large number of patients come from across east Bihar for treatment, are inundated with water. (Photo: Twitter | @yadavtejashwi)

Patna: The Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), reportedly considered as the second-largest government hospital in Patna, has been flooded after a heavy rainfall. The room and corridors of the hospital, where a large number of patients come from across east Bihar for treatment, are inundated with water.

Moreover, in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where cleanliness is of utmost importance, fish were seen swimming in water as patients were lying on the bed,

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issue.

In a sarcastic tweet, Tejashwi said: “Bihar’s 2nd largest Hospital NMCH has turned into an aquarium that too filled with drain water.”

“Hope the JD (U) doesn't declare this as a stunt by Lord Indra. Even Lord Indra is highlighting the wrong policies followed by this wrong government for 14 years," the tweet added.

Another tweet posted by Tejashwi said, “Nitish Kumar’s model of development. ICU of NMCH is swimming in drain water, fishes seen in ICU.”

Meanwhile, a health department official told news agency ANI, "The process for throwing water out of the place is underway. Pumping plant is working continuously."

Heavy downpour in the city has halted the normal life since Friday, as water-logging and traffic snarls were seen in several parts of the state capital.

As per reports, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Saturday warned heavy to very heavy rainfall in few places in Bihar till August 1.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: bihar hospital, bihar rains, nalanda medical college hospital, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

2

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

3

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

4

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

5

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham