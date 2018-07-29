Fish swim in ICU as Bihar hospital turns into ‘aquarium’ after heavy rain

The Nalanda Medical College Hospital, considered as second-largest govt hospital in Patna, has been flooded after heavy rain.

The room and corridors of the hospital, where a large number of patients come from across east Bihar for treatment, are inundated with water. (Photo: Twitter | @yadavtejashwi)

Patna: The Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), reportedly considered as the second-largest government hospital in Patna, has been flooded after a heavy rainfall. The room and corridors of the hospital, where a large number of patients come from across east Bihar for treatment, are inundated with water.

Moreover, in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where cleanliness is of utmost importance, fish were seen swimming in water as patients were lying on the bed,

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issue.

In a sarcastic tweet, Tejashwi said: “Bihar’s 2nd largest Hospital NMCH has turned into an aquarium that too filled with drain water.”

“Hope the JD (U) doesn't declare this as a stunt by Lord Indra. Even Lord Indra is highlighting the wrong policies followed by this wrong government for 14 years," the tweet added.

Another tweet posted by Tejashwi said, “Nitish Kumar’s model of development. ICU of NMCH is swimming in drain water, fishes seen in ICU.”

Meanwhile, a health department official told news agency ANI, "The process for throwing water out of the place is underway. Pumping plant is working continuously."

Heavy downpour in the city has halted the normal life since Friday, as water-logging and traffic snarls were seen in several parts of the state capital.

As per reports, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Saturday warned heavy to very heavy rainfall in few places in Bihar till August 1.

(With ANI inputs)