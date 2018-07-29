The Asian Age | News



At least 60 dead in over three days as rain lashes Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 10:57 am IST

On Sunday, 2 people of a family were killed and 3 others injured when a portion of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Commuters make their way on a flooded road following heavy rain in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AFP)
Lucknow: At least 60 people, including six members of a family, have died and 53 others injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday as heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the state, officials said on Saturday. 

On Sunday, two people of a family were killed and three others injured when a portion of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Nara village.

Apart from this, six members of a family, including a baby, were killed and a boy was injured when a portion of their house collapsed due to incessant rains in Saharanpur district, said SP (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra. 

In a similar incident, two people, including a minor girl, were killed and 13 others injured when a part of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Muzaffarnagar. 

In Ghaziabad, five members of a family were injured when the roof of their house caved in. Altogether, 11 deaths have been reported in Saharanpur followed by 10 in Meerut district, six in Agra, four in Mainpuri, three each in Muzaffarnagar and Kasganj, two each in Amroha, Bareilly, Baghpat and Bulandshahr and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Firozabad, Amethi, Kanpur and Pilibhit. 

A Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin said the Sharda and Ghaghra rivers were flowing at dangerous levels, especially at Palia Kalan and Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), respectively. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings, and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here. 

Adityanath has directed the officials to give financial assistance to those who have been severely affected by rains and also provide medical treatment to those who require it, he added.

