The Asian Age

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

India, All India

Video: MNS workers thrash cinema hall manager over popcorn price

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 4:23 pm IST

Despite Bombay HC asking to reduce popcorn prices it was being sold at Rs 250 in cinema halls, Raj Thackeray-led MNS workers said.

  In a video that is being widely circulated on the internet, MNS workers can be seen slapping and abusing the manager. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Pune: Angered over high prices of popcorn, beverages and other food items in cinema halls, workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday thrashed a cinema hall manager in Pune on Thursday.

In a video that is being widely circulated on the internet, MNS workers can be seen slapping and abusing the manager.

MNS workers said that popcorn worth Rs 5 are being sold at Rs 250 in cinema halls despite Bombay High Court saying that the price needs to be reduced.

"We asked the manager to read news reports, he said, don't know how to read Marathi. Then we dealt with him MNS style," Kishor Shinde one of the MNS workers who hit the manager told news agency ANI.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that prices of food in multiplexes are high. "The prices of food and beverages sold in multiplexes are exorbitant. Sometimes, some food articles there are more expensive than even the movie tickets," the bench had said.

"We understand if the state can't permit the public to carry food from home. But, then why can't it step in and regulate the prices of food sold inside the cinema theatres," it said.

The bench also noted that senior citizens or those suffering from some medical condition such as diabetes, often need to eat at regular intervals and that they can't always eat what is sold at the multiplexes.

"Basically, you (the association, multiplex owners etc) are compelling the public to purchase and consume what you sell at a price that suits you," the bench said.

The bench has directed the state to file an affidavit within four weeks clearing its stand on introducing necessary regulations.

The video contains strong language. Viewers discretion is advised.

Tags: pune, pune cinema hall manager beaten up, raj thackeray, maharashtra navnirman sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

