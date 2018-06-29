The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 29, 2018

India, All India

Police recovers knife 'used' by Major Handa to slit Army officer's wife throat

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 11:33 am IST

The investigators also found a lot of pornographic material on Major Nikhil Handa's cell phones.

Army Major Nikhil Handa (in red t-shirt), arrested, in relation to the murder of another Major's wife, from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. (Photo: PTI)
  Army Major Nikhil Handa (in red t-shirt), arrested, in relation to the murder of another Major's wife, from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the knife, allegedly used by Major Nikhil Handa to slit the throat of a fellow Army officer's wife, from a spot near the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway.

Traces of burnt clothes were also recovered from the spot, the police said.

The investigators also found a lot of pornographic material on Major Handa's cell phones. However, the accused had deleted his chat record and the messages exchanged with the victim, Shailza Dwivedi, the police said, adding that the phones will be sent for a forensic examination.

Shailza Dwivedi's phone, which was broken by the accused, will also be sent for a forensic examination, though an officer said chances of data recovery were slim since its motherboard was badly damaged.

A senior officer, privy to the probe, said a CCTV grab showed that while going towards Meerut, the accused had taken a detour on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway.

The accused was questioned about it and he led the police to the spot, where he had dumped the knife he had bought from Sadar Bazar, the officer added.

The police also recovered the clothes of the accused that he had burnt and will be sending those for a forensic examination, he said.

The police custody of the accused ends today and the investigators are not likely to seek an extension in the court.

The victim's body was found with its throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday.

Read: Army Major made over 3,300 calls in 6 months with fellow's wife he killed

Initially, the police were informed that a woman had died in an accident, but later, when they inspected the body, it was found that the throat was slit.

The accused had allegedly run his car over the victim's face and body in order to make the incident appear as an accident.

Read: Army Major 'obsessed' with officer's wife, killed her for denying marriage

The accused was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Tags: nikhil handa, delhi police, shailza dwivedi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

