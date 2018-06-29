Nirav Modi didn’t have more than one passport: MEA

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has written to several European countries seeking help in tracing bank fraud fugitive.

There were reports that Mr Modi, wanted in connection with PNB fraud case, may have visited the UK, France and Belgium in the past few weeks. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With the Opposition, particularly the Congress training its gun on the BJP-led NDA government over the multi-crore PNB scam accused Nirav Modi allegedly moving across countries, the government on Thursday wrote to a few European countries asking them to deny entry to him and inform India if he was residing there.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has written to several European countries seeking help in tracing bank fraud fugitive. The MEA further asserted that Nirav Modi did not have more than one Indian passport in his possession. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the ministry has also sent messages to all its missions abroad to get in touch with local governments to deny entry to Mr Modi and inform India if he was residing there.

There were reports that Mr Modi, wanted in connection with PNB fraud case, may have visited the UK, France and Belgium in the past few weeks. “We have sent a message to all our Missions as well as to select countries requesting the help of the local government in denying entry and to inform us if he is residing in their country,” Mr Kumar said during a media briefing.

He also said that Modi was issued a fresh passport only after his previous passport were physically cancelled. “At no time, he had more than one valid passport in his possession. You are all aware that in February, based on the advise of our agencies, his passport was initially suspended and then revoked,” Mr Kumar said. His clarification comes following reports that Modi had multiple passports.

“The revocation notice was sent to all passport issuing authorities in India and abroad as well as to all our Missions and Posts. Intimation was also given to the agencies on this matter,” said Mr Kumar. Sources said Mr Modi cannot be arrested abroad unless the Interpol issues a red corner notice against Mr Modi.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Mehul Choksi and 13 others in connection with PNB scam. Those chargesheeted include 5 companies. The chargesheet has been filed under section 4 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before PMLA special court in Mumbai. Three companies belonging to Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems Ltd, Gili India and Nakshatra brands Limited have also been chargesheeted. These companies were fraudulently issued letters of understanding (LoUs) to the tune of Rs 3011.39 crore Funds were also diverted from Dubai to several overseas subsidiaries of Gitanjali Group. Mr Choksi used fraudulently obtained funds for his companies.