The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 AM IST

India, All India

BJP, Congress spar on surgical strikes hit clip

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 6:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 7:17 am IST

The defence ministry or the Army has not offered any comment on the footage.

Several TV channels had on Wednesday showed video clips reportedly of the surgical strikes which were carried out on terror launchpads across the border in September 2016. (Photo: Representational Image)
  Several TV channels had on Wednesday showed video clips reportedly of the surgical strikes which were carried out on terror launchpads across the border in September 2016. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away, the Indian Army has been turned into a political tool by both the BJP and the Congress. After some purported video clips of the Army’s September 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were aired on certain media channels, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Thursday, accusing it of using the “blood of soldiers” for electoral gains. With nationalism as its main poll plank, the BJP hit back saying that the Congress was trying to “lower the Army’s morale” and said it was “no more a mainstream party but a fringe player”. The ruling party accused the Congress of repeatedly making statements questioning the armed forces’ commitment and claimed that “terrorists and their patrons in Pakistan would be the happiest” with the Opposition party’s stand.

Several TV channels had on Wednesday showed video clips reportedly of the surgical strikes which were carried out on terror launchpads across the border in September 2016. The defence ministry or the Army has not offered any comment on the footage.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said while on one hand the Narendra Modi government was seeking credit for the sacrifice and valour of the armed forces, on the other it had failed to provide a direction and vision to deal with Pakistan. The Congress leader said the “blood and sacrifice of the nation’s brave soldiers can’t be a political vote-garnering tool” and accused the government of giving “step-motherly treatment” to the armed forces by not giving them state-of-the-art equipment and slashing their budgetary allocations.

The Congress leader asked whether former Prime Ministers Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh were wrong when they used surgical strikes for strategic and security purposes without any chest-thumping.

Hitting back, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of repeatedly making statements that questioned the commitment and bravery of the armed forces, and lowering their morale. “Such comments make it clear that the Congress is no longer a mainstream party but a fringe player in national politics... It does not look like the same party which had ruled the country for over 60 years. Terrorists and their patrons in Pakistan would be the happiest with the Congress’ stand, which has given them a campaign handle against India,” said Mr Prasad.

The senior BJP leader claimed the Congress’ “only aim seems to be directed at breaking the morale of the armed forces” and asked it to say if it considers the video real or not, and approves of the surgical strikes or not. He also rejected the Congress’ assertion that the BJP wanted to draw political mileage through the video, saying had that been the reason, it would have come out during the UP, Gujarat or Karnataka polls.

On Mr Surjewala’s charge that Army vice-chief Lt. Gen. Sarath Chand had been forced to publicly state that 68 per cent of all equipment was vintage, Mr Prasad said the budgetary allocation for the defence sector at `2.95 lakh crores this year was the highest and cited several steps taken to underscore the government’s commitment to the armed forces.

Tags: lok sabha elections, indian army, modi government, surgical strikes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

2

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

3

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

4

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

5

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham