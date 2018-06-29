The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

India, All India

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Baltal route due to multiple landslides

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 1:55 pm IST

A police official said the Kali Mata Track has been damaged due to landslides at multiple places, which has forced suspension of the yatra.

The annual two-month Amarnath Yatra to commence on Thursday was halted due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. (Photo: PTI)
 The annual two-month Amarnath Yatra to commence on Thursday was halted due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir was on Friday suspended from the Baltal route due to multiple landslides en route caused by heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days.

A police official said the Kali Mata Track has been damaged due to landslides at multiple places, which has forced suspension of the yatra from Baltal route. 

"Restoration work is going on but a slight drizzle is hampering restoration work," the official said. 

Also Read: It's faith over fear for 3,000 pilgrims as Amarnath Yatra begins

An official of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said the yatra was going on through the Pahalgam route. 

The annual yatra to the 3880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on Wednesday and will conclude on 26 August to coincide with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. 

Tags: amarnath yatra, j&k security forces, amarnath pilgrims
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

2

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

3

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

4

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

5

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham