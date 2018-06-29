The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

India, All India

14 killed in 3 fatal air crashes in Maharashtra over past six months

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 4:56 pm IST

A Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 on board crashed off Mumbai coast soon after it took off for ONGC oil installation in Arabian sea on Jan 13.

Of the seven people killed, five were ONGC officers and the remaining two pilots. (Representational Image/PTI)
  Of the seven people killed, five were ONGC officers and the remaining two pilots. (Representational Image/PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra has witnessed three fatal air crashes since the start of 2018, in which a total of 14 people died. Five people, including four who were on-board, were killed when a 12-seater aircraft crashed in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

Read: 5 dead, including one on ground, as chartered plane crashes in Mumbai

On January 13, a Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off for ONGC's oil installation in the Arabian sea.

The French-made chopper Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, was scheduled to land at the oil rig at Mumbai High but went missing after taking off from the Juhu aerodrome.

Of the seven people killed, five were ONGC officers and the remaining two pilots.

Also read: Mumbai: 4 bodies recovered after chopper carrying 7 onboard crashes

On April 26, an aircraft from the National Flying Training Institute (NFTI) crashed in the Wainganga River near Deori in Tiroda tehsil of Gondia district, eastern Maharashtra, killing two persons on board.

The twin-engine plane DA42 took off around 9:25 am from Birsi but soon dropped altitude and crashed into a cable-car ropeway nearly 20 minutes later over the Wainganga River.

Tags: mumbai plane crash, maharashtra aircraft crash
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

2

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

3

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

4

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

5

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham