UP ATS officer Rajesh Sahni shoots himself dead at office in Lucknow

According to reports, Sahni was on leave but had gone to his office in Gomtinagar on Tuesday morning.

Rajesh Sahni was an Additional Superintendent of Police rank official. (Photo: Twitter/@dgpup)

Lucknow: A senior police officer of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) allegedly shot himself dead with his official gun at his office on Tuesday.

At around 12:45 pm, he reportedly summoned one of his staff to fetch his gun from his vehicle. He later allegedly shot himself.

“A 1992-batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) officer, Rajesh Sahni used an official weapon to shoot himself on his temple,” ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said.

UP Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh tweeted expressing grief and wrote: "He was one of the most promising officers of UP police. The reasons for his suicide are still being ascertained."

It gives us immense grief to communicate the unfortunate demise of Rajesh Sahni, Adl SP ATS. He was one of the most promising officers of UP Police . The reasons of his suicide are still being ascertained .

Our prayers with the family. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/wijPbHb5Kx — DGP UP (@dgpup) May 29, 2018

Sahni was an Additional Superintendent of Police rank official.