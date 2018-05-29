Tamil Nadu govt cancels land allotment for second copper plant in Tuticorin

A day after the first plant was permanently shut, the land allotted for the second copper smelting plant was cancelled on Tuesday.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday cancelled the land allotted to Sterlite for second copper smelting plant in Tuticorin, a day after it ordered the permanent closure of first plant amid violent protests, which claimed 13 lives.

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) land was allotted by the state government to Vedanta Sterlite for the second copper smelting plant.

Public agitation over a long period of time citing pollution concerns is the main reason for cancellation of the proposed plant at Thoothukudi.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the decision to permanently close down the plant was taken “respecting the sentiment of people” and appealed to the residents to cooperate with the government and ensure normalcy completely returned in the southern coastal district.